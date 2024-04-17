Two Held,54 Kg Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Bhera motorway police netted two drug dealers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs,here on Wednesday.
Motorway police spokesman said that team during vehicle checking netted two drug dealers and recovered 54 kg of drugs including 24 kg of opium and 30 kg of hashish from them.
Further investigations was underway.
