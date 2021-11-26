Two hunters caught for illegally hunting a female ibex in Gulmit Conservancy, Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Hunza Wildlife Department caught two hunters for illegally hunting a female ibex in Gulmit Conservancy, Hunza.

Suspects Rahman Shah and Sharif Uddin were reportedly caught on the spot but they managed to scape after having scuffle with the wildlife officials.

The officials later recovered weapon and the dead ibex.

The two suspects have today given their arrests to Gulmit police.

The illegal hunt is not the first and local courts have punished the offenders in similar cases.