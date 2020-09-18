Two hurt by firing over old enmity

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including father and son sustained injuries due to firing by armed outlaws over old enmity at 47/10-R Nawan chowk on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, armed outlaws opened fire in which Muhammad Mursaleen s/o Aslam and his son Mobeen s/o Mursaleen sustained bullet injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

According to initial report, the cause of firing was old enmity.

