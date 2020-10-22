Two hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

Atleast two people including a woman sustained injuries as motorcycle rickshaw overturned near motorway police office Mian Channu on Thursday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast two people including a woman sustained injuries as motorcycle rickshaw overturned near motorway police office Mian Channu on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorcycle rickshaw was on its way when it went uncontrolled and turned turtle near motorway police office Mian Channu.

As a result, Naseem bibi w/o Abid Ali and Yasin s/o Rehmatullah sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak