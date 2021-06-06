Two illegal wagon stands sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration sealed two illegal wagon and car stands and also impounded five vehicles.

Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Khan Tareen, RTA secretary Muzaffargarh Muhammad Yousuf visited different areas of the city and sealed two illegal wagon and car stands at tehsil Kot Addu.

The illegal wagon were setup in front of Iqbal Park.

Muhammad Yousuf said that the action against illegal wagon stands would continue across the district.