Two injured in accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two persons were injured in a collision between truck and motorbike at Zehri Town area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victims were on their way home on motorcycle when a speedy truck hit them near Zehri Town, leaving them injured on the spot.

Police, on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified as Taj Muhammad and Izatullah.

Police have registered a case.