Two Injured In Separate Road Mishaps In Swabi

Published January 17, 2023

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) : Two persons including a child received injuries in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue1122, the first accident took place near the Charbagh area when a loader rickshaw collided with a motorcycle.

As a result, a bike rider identified as Ataullah (17) got injured.

In another accident, a five-year-old child, Yousaf was hit by a tractor-trolley near the Shewa Kolalo area.

Both the injured were provided first aid and shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams.

