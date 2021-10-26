UrduPoint.com

Two Inter-provincial Drug Smugglers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:51 PM

Two inter-provincial drug smugglers arrested

The police of Khyber district on Tuesday arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs smuggling gang during snap checking at Takhtabeg check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The police of Khyber district on Tuesday arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs smuggling gang during snap checking at Takhtabeg check post.

Police said a suspicious car bearing number plate LX3-70 was signaled to stop at the check post and during detailed inspection 21kg heroin, 1200gm opium and 18kg hashish was recovered from its secret cavities.

Police said two smugglers of the inter-provincial gang identified as Shehzad, resident of Haji Camp Peshawra and Tariq, resident of Sheikhupura were arrested.

Police said both the arrested smugglers belonged to an organized drugs smugglers group involved in supply of narcotics across the country. A case was registered by the Khyber police against the smugglers and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Car Sheikhupura Post From

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

6 minutes ago
 London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive p ..

London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive polluting vehicles off roads

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

2 minutes ago
 Moderna says new data supports its COVID-19 vaccin ..

Moderna says new data supports its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6-11

2 minutes ago
 Malta to lift social distancing rules for indoor e ..

Malta to lift social distancing rules for indoor events

2 minutes ago
 Sudan protesters defiant as international communit ..

Sudan protesters defiant as international community condemns coup

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.