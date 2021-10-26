Two inter-provincial drug smugglers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police of Khyber district on Tuesday arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs smuggling gang during snap checking at Takhtabeg check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The police of Khyber district on Tuesday arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs smuggling gang during snap checking at Takhtabeg check post.

Police said a suspicious car bearing number plate LX3-70 was signaled to stop at the check post and during detailed inspection 21kg heroin, 1200gm opium and 18kg hashish was recovered from its secret cavities.

Police said two smugglers of the inter-provincial gang identified as Shehzad, resident of Haji Camp Peshawra and Tariq, resident of Sheikhupura were arrested.

Police said both the arrested smugglers belonged to an organized drugs smugglers group involved in supply of narcotics across the country. A case was registered by the Khyber police against the smugglers and further investigation was underway.