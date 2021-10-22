UrduPoint.com

Two Involved In Extorting Money From Trader Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested two accused who extorted hefty sum of money from a trader in last 5 to 6 years.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, accused Muhammad Shahid and Shakeel Ahmed were arrested from Old Sabzi Mandi area. The accused in last 5 to 6 years using different means extorted Rs. 2 million to 2.5 million from the complainant trader.

They kidnapped the businessman two or three times and forced him to sign fake stamp papers so that in case of arrest, they would manipulate the law enforcement agencies that they did not take money from the trader but they paid him.

Accused had recently demanded Rs. 0.1 million extortion from the trader.

The arrested accused also captured inappropriate pictures of trader with girls to blackmail him.

During initial interrogation the accused revealed that they had been the active members of MQM Unit 196 Jutt Line and close associates of notorious target killer Ali alias Chikna and Asghar alias Kaka.

Rangers also recovered a 30 bore pistol from their possession. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices and arrested both accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

