Two Killed, 22 Injured In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while 22 others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in suburbs of the city on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that a speeding coaster turned turtle near Chak 6,Chaudhry Wala on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road.13 passengers -- Muzafar, Waqad, Mukaram, Nisar Ahmed, Zahid Iqbal, Hamza, Imran, Ahsan, Muhammad Akram, Rahmat Ali, Asad Ali, Sajjad and another, suffered injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital.

In another accident,a motorcyclist skidded off the road near Rasheedabad on Jhang road.

The victim Zafar Ali sustained severe head injuries and died in hospital.

Separately,a truck hit three motorbike riders near Jhang bazaar Rajbah road.Consequently,Musa (12) r/o Abdullahpur died on the spot while two others Akhtar and Ahsan suffered injuries.The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital.

In another mishap, a speeding loader van rammed into a rickshaw from the rear side near Khurrianwala. Consequently,seven persons,identified as Yaseen, Ramzan, Waqas, Shahbaz, Saim ur Rehman, Nasir and Shoaib sustained injuries.They were shifted to Allied Hospital

