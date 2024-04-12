Two killed, another injured in firing incident

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed and another one was injured within the limits of City Police Station here on Friday.

According to police, Zainuddin and Akramuddin son of Muhammad Amin were killed when an assailant opened fire on them on Bannu Road.

Soon after the incident which took place as a result of old enmity, Rescue 1122 spokesman says an ambulance was dispatched to the site and shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).