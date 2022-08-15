Two killed, four injured in roof collapse incident in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman and a 13-year-old child died and four others were seriously injured in a roof collapsed incident in Jalal Pur Jattan in Gujrat.

The unfortunate family members were having their breakfast in their dilapidated rented house when the roof collapsed that killing two and injuring four, a private news channel reported.

It occurred when the wall of the neighboring warehouse collapsed and fell on the roof of the victims' house that killing two on the spot.