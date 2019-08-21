Two killed in Islamabad road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed when a dumper collided with others vehicles near Kaak Bridge on Islamabad expressway on Wednesday morning.

According to private news channel, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. The identity of the deceased persons is not yet known.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the injured and dead bodies to PIMS hospital.