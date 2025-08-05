Two killed in Quetta road accident

Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dasht Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dasht Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist crossing the Dasht Road area of Quetta.

As a result of collision, two persons riding on bike died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted

the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.