Two Killed In Quetta Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dasht Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dasht Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist crossing the Dasht Road area of Quetta.
As a result of collision, two persons riding on bike died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted
the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..
AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches t ..
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"
Two killed in Quetta road accident
Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industr ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakist ..
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N ..1 minute ago
-
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Quetta road accident1 minute ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing22 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..31 minutes ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered31 minutes ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement31 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda31 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah26 minutes ago
-
PTB warns companies over delayed procurement26 minutes ago