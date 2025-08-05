- Home
AJK PM Reaffirms Resolve To Continue Ongoing Freedom Movement Till It Reaches To Its Logical End Despite All Odds
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday reaffirmed the unwavering national resolve to continue the struggle for the freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke, declaring that the ongoing liberation movement will be taken to its logical conclusion despite all odds
He expressed these views while addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, convened in the State metropolis on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, observed annually on August 5 to condemn India’s unilateral and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019.
The PM said, “240 million people of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir, and the global Kashmiri diaspora stand united behind the cause of Kashmir.”
“The ongoing Kashmir freedom movement will be carried to its logical conclusion despite all odds”, he reiterated.
The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the current military leadership, particularly Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for adopting a clear-cut stance on the Kashmir issue following India's August 5, 2019 move.
“The stance taken by the Army Chief not only lifted the fog surrounding the Kashmir issue but made it a flashpoint once again,” he stated.
Condemning India’s actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Haq said the Indian government’s designs were aimed at changing the region’s demographic composition and suppressing the political voice of Kashmiris.
He criticized the puppet authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir for denial of fundamental rights, including the refusal to allow Kashmiris to pay respects at martyrs' graves.
“It is quite unfortunate that everyone talks about the rights and privileges guaranteed to them under the Constitution, but no one is willing to fulfill their responsibilities.
The freedom of Kashmir is our destiny, and we shall never give up,” he concluded.The Prime Minister also expressed strong dismay over the United Nations' policy of indifference towards Kashmir, saying that the "UN has miserably failed to address the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah".“The UN has been unable to even implement its own resolutions on Kashmir,” he lamented.
