PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Additional Secretary Information PML-N KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat, has said that the PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed.

A dozen workers were not seen in the provincial capital, Peshawar, in the protest, commented Khizer Hayat.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, PML(N) Additional Secretary Information said despite using all government resources, the government of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not gather workers.

Arbab Khizr Hayat said that the political death of the PTI has occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have buried the politics of the PTI.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a product of corruption, is soon going to reach its logical conclusion, he added.

PML-N and its allies will soon form a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Khizer claimed.