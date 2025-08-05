Open Menu

PTI's Protest Regarding The Release Of Imran Khan Has Failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 10:49 PM

PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat

Additional Secretary Information PML-N KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat, has said that the PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Additional Secretary Information PML-N KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat, has said that the PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed.

A dozen workers were not seen in the provincial capital, Peshawar, in the protest, commented Khizer Hayat.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, PML(N) Additional Secretary Information said despite using all government resources, the government of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not gather workers.

Arbab Khizr Hayat said that the political death of the PTI has occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have buried the politics of the PTI.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a product of corruption, is soon going to reach its logical conclusion, he added.

PML-N and its allies will soon form a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Khizer claimed.

Recent Stories

Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children ..

Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF

1 minute ago
 PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan ..

PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..

1 minute ago
 AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing free ..

AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches t ..

1 minute ago
 "Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across ..

"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"

1 minute ago
 Two killed in Quetta road accident

Two killed in Quetta road accident

1 minute ago
 Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

22 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met P ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industr ..

22 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand it ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakist ..

22 minutes ago
 Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

31 minutes ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

31 minutes ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

31 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan