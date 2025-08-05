"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"

From the icy peaks of Chitral to the southern plains of Dera Ismail Khan, people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) on Tuesday, holding protest rallies, solidarity walks, and public gatherings to condemn India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and to express unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) From the icy peaks of Chitral to the southern plains of Dera Ismail Khan, people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) on Tuesday, holding protest rallies, solidarity walks, and public gatherings to condemn India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and to express unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Demonstrations were reported in all major and minor districts of the province, including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Hangu, Karak, Shangla, and the newly merged tribal districts.

A major rally was organized in Peshawar, led by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif. The rally commenced at the gates of the Governor House and proceeded along Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road, culminating at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Addressing the charged crowd, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned India’s actions of August 5, 2019, which saw the illegal abrogation of the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. “Six years have passed, yet the international community has failed to take a decisive stand on India’s continued occupation and brutalities in Kashmir,” he said.

He highlighted the stark contrast in global reactions, saying, “Whenever the issue of Palestine arises, world powers rush to support Israel. But the same powers remain deafeningly silent on the Kashmir issue.”

Kundi emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace and diplomacy, asserting that the country has always pursued non-violent means to support the Kashmiri cause.

“Thanks to effective diplomatic efforts of Pakistani Govt, India is being isolated globally, especially after Islamabad successful Operation Iron Wall, which stunned the world,” he added.

He further stated that Pakistan’s security forces are capable of defending national sovereignty, stressing, “We can deliver a befitting response within 72 to 76 hours, but we prefer diplomacy over war.

However, the world must not mistake our patience for weakness.”

In a separate event, the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a solidarity walk at the Peshawar Sports Complex, led by Director General Sports, Tashfeen Haider.

Hundreds of participants, including athletes, students, and civil society members, joined the walk, carrying banners and placards with messages denouncing Indian atrocities and supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Chants of “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” and “Stop Human Rights Violations in IIOJK” echoed across the sports complex as participants vowed to stand by their Kashmiri brethren.

KP Tourism and Archeology Department officials also marked the day and held protest march.

Similar rallies and processions were reported across the province. In Swat, Malakand, DI Khan, Bannu, Waziristan, and Kohistan, citizens took to the streets, waving Kashmiri flags and calling for international intervention to end the human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Speakers at these gatherings decried the Indian government’s fascist policies and accused the Modi-led administration of gross violations of international law.

“August 5 will always be remembered as a black day in the history of Kashmir,” they said, calling on the United Nations and global human rights organizations to break their silence and act upon the resolutions regarding Kashmir.

Protesters demanded an end to the communication blackout, extrajudicial killings, and the mass imprisonment of Kashmiris in the occupied valley. Many rallies concluded with prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and peace in the region.

Across KP, the sentiment was unified and clear. The people of the province stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Protesters and officials alike reiterated that Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and moral support will continue until Kashmiris attain their right to self-determination as promised under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

APP/fam