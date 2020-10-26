Two killed in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists killed in a road accident that occurred in Khuzdar district on Monday, Levis said.

"Two people riding motorbike killed instantly when trawler slammed into their motorbike in Ornarch area of Khuzdar," Levis said adding that the vehicle has been impounded.

The bodies of deceased were handed over to heirs after the medico-legal formalities.

Further probe was underway.