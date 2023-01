SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in a collision between a speeding dumper and a motorcycle near Daoud Khail here on Friday.

Police said Qubla Khan, 50, and Shaban Khan, 43, of Esa Khail were travelingon motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit it. Resultantly, the both died on the spot.