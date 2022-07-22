UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Two killed in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed as roof of a shop collapsed near Daroghawala Chowk, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, two people were working in a motorcyle-rikshaw mechanic shop near Sardar Marriage Hall, Daroghawala when its roof caved in.

Resultantly, both persons - Azeem Hafeez (44) and Fiaz Sattar (45) were trapped under the debris and died.

The Rescue 1122 teams after reaching the spot started rescue operation and recovered the bodies from debris.

Later, the rescue officials shifted the bodies to Shalimar Hospital and Services Hospital.

Related Topics

Marriage Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

2 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

2 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

2 hours ago
 Biometric, queue system to be introduced in health ..

Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: ..

2 hours ago
 Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss v ..

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.