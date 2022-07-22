Two killed in roof collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed as roof of a shop collapsed near Daroghawala Chowk, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, two people were working in a motorcyle-rikshaw mechanic shop near Sardar Marriage Hall, Daroghawala when its roof caved in.

Resultantly, both persons - Azeem Hafeez (44) and Fiaz Sattar (45) were trapped under the debris and died.

The Rescue 1122 teams after reaching the spot started rescue operation and recovered the bodies from debris.

Later, the rescue officials shifted the bodies to Shalimar Hospital and Services Hospital.