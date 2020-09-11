Two killed in separate in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police here on Friday, a speeding vehicle hit a motorcyclist near grid station Kot Radha Kishen.

As a result motorcyclist--Hafiz Khurram Farid died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

In another incident, a farmer died due to asphyxiation. According to family sources, farmer Shahid Iqbal was watering his fields when a fault developed in the tube well. He stepped in the well to check the motorbut he died due to suffocation.

