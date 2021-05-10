UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Two persons lost their lives in separate accidents in Kasur here on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that Advocate Ahmed was on his way to Depalpur Road on his motorcycle when an unidentified tractor hit him at Bahadurpura Kasur, killing him on-the-spot.

The driver fled the scene.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

Saddar Police station Kasur was busy in investigation.

In another incident 18-year-old Ahmed drowned while bathing in the Mustafabad canal.

A Rescue team fished out the body and shifted it to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

