Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Two killed in separate incidents

KASUR, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in the limits of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that 30-year-old Tariq r/o Peerowala village was gunned down by two unidentified outlaws when he was on the way to home.

In another incident, a head on collision between van and motorcycle on Depalpur road near Keelun stop claimed life of Naseer Gulzar (35),besides leaving another injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.

Police concerned launched investigation.

