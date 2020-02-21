UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents In D.I Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Two persons including Pesco's lineman were killed in two separate incidents occurred in Rehmani Khel and Pushta Pull areas, police said on Friday

Two persons including Pesco's lineman were killed in two separate incidents occurred in Rehmani Khel and Pushta Pull areas, police said on Friday.

A lineman identified as Arif Hussain was on his way home after performing his duty, when his bike collided with a speedy tractor trolley coming from opposite direction at Pushta Pull on Dera-Bannu Road.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital and handed over to his family after completing medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants shot dead a man at Rehmani Khel area within the limits of Nawab Shaheed Police Station. The culprits managed to escape the crime scene.

Both the cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations were in progress.

