Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Kasur

January 09, 2023

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A labourer was killed while working in a field in Talwandi area near here on Monday.

According to police, Rehbar Ali along with others was reaping potatoes crop with the help of a machine near Alahabad when he was hit by the machine and died on the spot.

In another incident, unidentified people shot dead Khursheed (45) of Jora village when he was riding a motorcycle.

Police have sent the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

Further investigation was underway.

