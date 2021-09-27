UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Monday.

According to police, Anwar,police constable,r/o Mansoorabad, was riding motorcycle near GTS chowk when a speeding carry van hit the two-wheeler.

As a result,he suffered severe head injuries.

The team shifted him to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In second incident, 62-year-old Muhammad Hanif was walking alongside the road when he was hit to death by a car.

Police handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Car Van

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

10 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

30 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

31 minutes ago
 MTI status to further improve health facilities i ..

MTI status to further improve health facilities in hospitals: Ziaullah Bangash

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Gov't hands over 32 schools, including 13 of ..

Sindh Gov't hands over 32 schools, including 13 of USAID to private parties for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.