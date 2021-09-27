Two killed in separate road accidents

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road accidents near here on Monday.

According to police, Anwar,police constable,r/o Mansoorabad, was riding motorcycle near GTS chowk when a speeding carry van hit the two-wheeler.

As a result,he suffered severe head injuries.

The team shifted him to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In second incident, 62-year-old Muhammad Hanif was walking alongside the road when he was hit to death by a car.

Police handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.