Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:18 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents

Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents near here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents near here Monday.

According to rescue-1122 sources, the first accident took place on Khurrianwala-Sheikhupura road where a motorcycle rickshaw collided with a loader rickshaw.

Resultantly, Iqbal died on the spot while Rabia, wife of Jamil, resident of Dhalla Chanda Singh sustained injuries. She was rushed to hospital.

In a second accident, Bilal (12) resident of Chak No 132-GB died on the spot when his motorcycleran into an electric pole near Chak No 136-GB Samundri.

Police were investigating.

