Two killed in separate road accidents

KASUR, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Ayub along with his eight-year-old daughter Zuneira Bibi was crossing a road near Bhoneki Morh, Pattoki when a rashly driven car hit the girl.

She died on the spot while her father sustained injuries.

In another accident which occurred at Phoolnagar where rickshaw driver Sarfraz,28, died on the spot when his tri-wheeler rammed into a bus. The victim was belonged to Chichawatni.

Police were investigating.