Two Killed In Van-bike Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in van-bike collision here in Sillanwali police limits on Friday.
Police sources said that a speeding passenger van coming from Sillanwali hit a motorbike near Shaheenabad chowk, killing motorcyclist Muhammad Akram and his friend Muhammad Chiragh on the spot. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after legal-formalities and registered a case against the van driver.