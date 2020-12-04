Two killed in van-bike collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in van-bike collision here in Sillanwali police limits on Friday.

Police sources said that a speeding passenger van coming from Sillanwali hit a motorbike near Shaheenabad chowk, killing motorcyclist Muhammad Akram and his friend Muhammad Chiragh on the spot. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after legal-formalities and registered a case against the van driver.