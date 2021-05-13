Two killed, one hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed while one another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near at Kacha Khooh on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other near at Kacha Khooh area due to over speeding.

As a result, two persons namely Sharif and Riaz died on the spot while another Zafar sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital after providing first aid.