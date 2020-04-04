Two killed,two injured in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed while two other sustained critical injuries as a truck collided with a car near Samundri in Fasialabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while two other sustained critical injuries as a truck collided with a car near Samundri in Fasialabad on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the car driver as he could not control the vehicle due to over speeding.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal and legal formalities,they further stated.

The local police registered an F.I.R against the car driver,they added.