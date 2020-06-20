UrduPoint.com
Two More Die In AJK With Coronavirus, Number Of Positive Cases Reaches 803

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:13 PM

Two more die in AJK with coronavirus, number of positive cases reaches 803

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19 in the territory while 10 more positive cases took the total number of infected people to 803.

According to official data released by the health department here on Saturday, of 10 new cases, 4 surfaced in Muzaffarabad, two reported from Kotli district while one each in district Jhelum Valley (Hattian Bala), Neelum Valley, Plundari and Bhimber.

An official said two people had died in Muzaffarabad and Plundari due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours raising the number of corona deaths in the region to 19 out of which 9 occurred in Muzaffarabad, 3 each in Bagh and Mirpur districts, 2 in Plundari and one each in Rawalakot and Bhimber district.

The official said 19 patients had recovered the illness during this period raising number of recovered coronavirus affected people to 336 while 305 new suspected people were tested for the disease increasing the number of tests conducted in the region so for to 13339.

Out of 458 active cases, 307 were under home isolation and 151 were under treatment at different isolation facilities, the official added.

