Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:17 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 26 people tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 303 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 933 while 24,235 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 171 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 80 at DHQ Hospital and 44 at General Hospital. He further said that 609 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

