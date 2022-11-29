UrduPoint.com

Two More Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Two more tests positive for Coronavirus

Two more people tested positive for fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,728 in the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Two more people tested positive for fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,728 in the region.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,098 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Rawal and Potohar towns area each while 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

