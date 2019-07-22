UrduPoint.com
Two Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:42 PM

Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Bhalwal and Silanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Bhalwal and Silanwali police limits.

Police said on Monday that Parveen Bibi quarreled with her husband Irfan of Bhalwal over domestic affairs and went to his parents' home at Chak 6/NB.

Irfan went to settle the matters with his wife where his father-in-law Salah Muhammad and others tortured him. In a fit of rage, Irfan allegedly shot dead Salah Muhammad and fled.

In another incident, Naeem of Chak 121/NB axed to death his sister for honor and fled.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered cases against the accused.

