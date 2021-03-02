Two new NH&MP AIGs pinned ranks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two police officers of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), recently promoted from Deputy Inspector General of Police to Additional Inspector General of Police Grade 21, were pinned badges here on Tuesday.

Retired Inspector General of Police/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani and Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam pinned the badges to Additional Inspector General of Police Jan Muhammad and Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridion on their promotion in Grade 21, in a ceremony held here at Central Police Office of NH&MP.

IG (Retired) National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani, Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, MD Police Foundation Aftab Pathan, Addl. IG, NH&MP (HQ) Khalid Mahmood, Addl. IG, NH&MP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG North Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, AIG (Log), AIG (Operations), AIG (HRM), AIG (Finance), Retired SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police were also present in the occasion.

(R) IG/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani, IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, DG Police Foundation Aftab Pathan, Addl. IG, NH&MP (HQ) Khalid Mahmood and Addl. IG, NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi congratulated the Additional Inspector General, of Police Jan Muhammad and Additional Inspector General, of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridion on their promotion in BS-21 and paid great honour for their restless services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam acknowledged the valuable contribution of Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism.

IG (Retired) National Coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani said officers of Motorway Police were known for their distinctive traits of honesty.