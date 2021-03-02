UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New NH&MP AIGs Pinned Ranks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two new NH&MP AIGs pinned ranks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two police officers of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), recently promoted from Deputy Inspector General of Police to Additional Inspector General of Police Grade 21, were pinned badges here on Tuesday.

Retired Inspector General of Police/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani and Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam pinned the badges to Additional Inspector General of Police Jan Muhammad and Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridion on their promotion in Grade 21, in a ceremony held here at Central Police Office of NH&MP.

IG (Retired) National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani, Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, MD Police Foundation Aftab Pathan, Addl. IG, NH&MP (HQ) Khalid Mahmood, Addl. IG, NH&MP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG North Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, AIG (Log), AIG (Operations), AIG (HRM), AIG (Finance), Retired SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police were also present in the occasion.

(R) IG/National coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani, IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, DG Police Foundation Aftab Pathan, Addl. IG, NH&MP (HQ) Khalid Mahmood and Addl. IG, NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi congratulated the Additional Inspector General, of Police Jan Muhammad and Additional Inspector General, of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridion on their promotion in BS-21 and paid great honour for their restless services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam acknowledged the valuable contribution of Jan Muhammad and Sajjad Afzal Afridi in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism.

IG (Retired) National Coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani said officers of Motorway Police were known for their distinctive traits of honesty.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Afridi From

Recent Stories

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

15 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

24 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

30 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

34 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.