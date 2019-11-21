Two new offshore LNG terminals to be built at Port Qasim in next 24 months

Two new offshore LNG Terminals will be built on BOT basis, by private consortiums led by foreign companies, within next 24 months at Port Qasim, in addition to existing two LNG Terminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Two new offshore LNG Terminals will be built on BOT basis, by private consortiums led by foreign companies, within next 24 months at Port Qasim , in addition to existing two LNG Terminals.

The terminals, after completion will help cater to energy needs of the country, this was stated by Chairman, Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Vice Admiral (Retd.) Hasan Nasir Shah while briefing the Senate Sanding committee on Maritime Affairs about the overall affairs, operations, current activities of the Port.

The Senate body led by its Chairperson Senator Nuzhat Sadiq held meetings for two consecutive days on November 20- 21 here at PQA head office.

The committee members also visited the port operational area and industrial zone and appreciated clean and green environment at the port.

They also appreciated the performance and progress of the PQA management in terms of operations and revenue generation.

It was informed during the briefing that PQA has great potential for investment and economic development and a number of new projects were also under consideration.

The Senate Standing Committee expressed satisfaction over the affairs ofthe Port.