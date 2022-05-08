UrduPoint.com

Two Officials Of Rescue 1122 Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Two officials of Rescue 1122 were suspended after they were named in FIR, in which they allegedly resorted to manhandling of a doctor at Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali in district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, two officials of Rescue 1122 namely Saeed Ahmed son of Ghulam Fareed and Khaleel Ahmed son of Ghulam Fareed visited Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali with a minor patient.

There occurred brawl between senior Dr Azhar Hussain with the two officials in the matter related to refer the patient kid to Children hospital.

The both officials allegedly manhandled the doctor and security guard Muhammad Aslam.

A case was registered against the both officials. Regional Emergency Officer Dr Natique Hayat took notice of the situation and suspended the both officials for their irresponsible attitude as the both belonged to a reputed organization.

The irresponsive behaviour did not match to their profession. He served notices to both officials under Punjab Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act and sought answer within 15 days. The both officials are real brothers also.

