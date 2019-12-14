UrduPoint.com
Two Outlaws Held With 130kg Hash, Arms

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

Two outlaws held with 130kg hash, arms

Dunyapur police recovered 130 kilogram of charas and arrested two alleged outlaws, here on Saturday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Dunyapur police recovered 130 kilogram of charas and arrested two alleged outlaws, here on Saturday.

According to DPO Malik Jameel Zafar, a police team headed by SHO Dunyapur City Muhammad Raiees Ali Insar raided near chak 339/WB and arrested two alleged outlaws and recovered 130 kg of hash, arms and also took vehicle into possession.

The alleged outlaws were identified as Noor Agha s/o Muhammad Mohsin and Muhammad Esa s/o Rehmat Ullah Pathhan.

Further investigation was underway.

