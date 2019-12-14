Two Outlaws Held With 130kg Hash, Arms
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:14 PM
Dunyapur police recovered 130 kilogram of charas and arrested two alleged outlaws, here on Saturday
According to DPO Malik Jameel Zafar, a police team headed by SHO Dunyapur City Muhammad Raiees Ali Insar raided near chak 339/WB and arrested two alleged outlaws and recovered 130 kg of hash, arms and also took vehicle into possession.
The alleged outlaws were identified as Noor Agha s/o Muhammad Mohsin and Muhammad Esa s/o Rehmat Ullah Pathhan.
Further investigation was underway.