Two Pakistani nationals released, repatriated from Guantanamo Bay detention facility: FO

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 09:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Two Pakistani nationals Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, who were in detention in Guantanamo Bay detention facility, have been released and repatriated to Pakistan on Friday (February 24, 2023).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate the repatriation of Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families," the statement added.

