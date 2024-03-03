Two people killed in different incidents in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Two people, among them a teenage teacher of a private school were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a teenage teacher of a private school was going to her house when she reached Mohallah Subalan, she slipped and drowned in a drainage line in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.

Later, Rescue 1122 retrieved her body and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Fatehjang, where she was declared dead.

Separately, an employee of the Municipal Committee, Hassanabdal, lost his life while repairing a street light in Mohallah Shaheedabad.

Police sources said that 27-year-old Babar Ali, working in the streetlight department, was rectifying a fault in a street light when he received an electric shock and died on the spot. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.