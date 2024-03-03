Open Menu

Two People Killed In Different Incidents In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Two people killed in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Two people, among them a teenage teacher of a private school were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a teenage teacher of a private school was going to her house when she reached Mohallah Subalan, she slipped and drowned in a drainage line in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.

Later, Rescue 1122 retrieved her body and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Fatehjang, where she was declared dead.

Separately, an employee of the Municipal Committee, Hassanabdal, lost his life while repairing a street light in Mohallah Shaheedabad.

Police sources said that 27-year-old Babar Ali, working in the streetlight department, was rectifying a fault in a street light when he received an electric shock and died on the spot. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Died Attock Babar Ali Rescue 1122 Sunday Employment

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

23 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

23 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

23 hours ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

23 hours ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

24 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

24 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

24 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

24 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan