UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Persons Commit Suicide In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Two persons commit suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons committed suicide in Tharparkar district.

According to details, 34 year old kewal s/o Sakahoo Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in Baboo veroo village of chachro taluka.

Another incident took place in village mevo bheel of Nangarparkar when 17 years old Lata d/o Molooo Bheel ended her life by cutting her throat with knife.

Police handed over bodies to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities.

APPkdr-mzd/nsr

Related Topics

Suicide Lata Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

43 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

1 hour ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.