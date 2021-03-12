Two persons commit suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons committed suicide in Tharparkar district.

According to details, 34 year old kewal s/o Sakahoo Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in Baboo veroo village of chachro taluka.

Another incident took place in village mevo bheel of Nangarparkar when 17 years old Lata d/o Molooo Bheel ended her life by cutting her throat with knife.

Police handed over bodies to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities.

