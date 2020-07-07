UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Electrocuted In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Two persons electrocuted in Sialkot

Two persons were burnt alive after getting severe electric shock at village Paropi Araiyaan near here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were burnt alive after getting severe electric shock at village Paropi Araiyaan near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, labourer were busy in shuttering work in an under construction house when some wooden shuttering material fell on main 11KV electric live wire passing by there.

During this the main cable sparked and short due to which all the houses of street came under electricity current. As a result two persons-- Amina and Mudassar were burnt alive.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to Government Allama Iqbal Memorial TeachingHospital for autopsy.

More Stories From Pakistan

