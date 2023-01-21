UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Killed Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :At least two persons were allegedly killed over an old enmity near Tehsil Jatoi last night.

According to details, Haji Khameesa, Noor Hassan and their nephew Rano resident of Kashmore were living in Tehsil Jatoi.

They were going to meet their relative last night when two unknown armed outlaws allegedly opened fire on them.

As a result, Khameesa Khan and Noor Hassan sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmad Nawaz Shah took notice of the incident and reached on the spot.

He directed SDPO Jatoi for early arrest of the accused.

