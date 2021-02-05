Two police officials transferred in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Office has issued orders for transfer and posting of two police officials.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Sub-Inspector, Shehzad Manzoor awaiting posting has been posted as Additional Station House Officer, Head Rajkan Police Station with immediate effect and till further orders.

Inspector, Ikram Shah, SHO, Head Rajkan Police Station has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines Bahawalpur.