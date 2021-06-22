UrduPoint.com
Two Policemen Dismissed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar dismissed two policemen from service after releasing a proclaimed offender.

SHO Madina Town police station Ali Imran Jappa and ASI Asif Ghouri were sacked.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said the RPO also awarded punishments to various three SHOs on different charges.

He restored the service of ASI Ferhan Bashir after confiscating his one year service.

SHO Satiana SI Suhail Akhtar was demoted to ASI while SHO Satiana SI Abdul Jabbar Ansarihad been restored. The two year service of SHO Gulberg Mazhar Irfan was confiscated.

