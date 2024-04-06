(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Two Police officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were martyred on Saturday after an attack on their vehicle in Lakki Marwat, Police Control Lakki Marwat while confirming the incident, said.

The police vehicle was ambushed at night by the militants.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman Constable Naseem Gul received fatal injuries while another police official was injured, the Police Control said.

The victims of the incident were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Naurang and the area was cordoned off for investigation.

According to details, DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and another official, Naseem Gul, were martyred in an attack by miscreants near Manjiwala Chowk, Lakki Marwat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Friday night.

DSP Gul Muhammad Khan was on his patrol duty in the area when he was attacked.

A policeman has been injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Following the attack, law enforcement agencies swiftly responded, collecting evidence from the scene. Additionally, efforts have been initiated to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this cowardly act.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the attack on the police vehicle, and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman in the incident.

He also prayed for the martyred, and demanded necessary action for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the firing.

“The families of the martyrs will not be left alone, and they will be fully supported,” Gandapur remarked.

He also announced financial assistance for the families of the martyrs under the Shuhada Package.

“Steps should be taken for timely payment of the martyrs' package to the families of the martyrs,” the CM instructed the police officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also condemned the firing on the Police vehicle in Lakki Marwat and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the two police personnel.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred officials and prayed for the departed souls.

KP Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif also condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred Policemen.

"The morale of the police cannot be lowered by such cowardly actions", Barrister Dr. Saif said.

"Targeting the police who are responsible for protecting the people is a cowardly act", Barrister Dr. Saif added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made eternal sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the people, Barrister Dr. Saif maintained.