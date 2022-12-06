Two policemen martyred during encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Two policemen were martyred during an encounter with armed assailants in Manga Mandi, on Monday.

A spokesman for police said that some dacoits were looting people near Shamkay Bhattian, Manga Mandi and opened firing at both police personnel - ASI Muhammad Asim and Constable Muhammad Shahid - after seeing them, and managed to escape.

Resultantly, ASI Muhammad Asim died on the spot while Constable Muhammad Shahid sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Later, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reached the crime scene and directed the officials to arrest the dacoits involved in the firing.