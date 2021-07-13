Two POs held in Nasirabad

Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murders in Nasirabad town on Tuesday

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted raid at a place and apprehended two proclaimed offenders allegedly involved in murder cases.

Further investigation was underway.