Two POs Held In Nasirabad

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murders in Nasirabad town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murders in Nasirabad town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted raid at a place and apprehended two proclaimed offenders allegedly involved in murder cases.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

