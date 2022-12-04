Two road projects inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar inaugurated two projects of Dalowali Road and Bhagowal Road, in PP-38 constituency, which were completed at a cost of Rs 800 million.

Chairman Market Committee Chaudhry Zia, Zahid Saleem Bajwa, Hafiz Attaullah, Chaudhry Mahmood Aaso, Chaudhry Khairat, Chaudhry Akram, Nadeem Walana, Ayub Walana, Chaudhry Tariq Iqbal, Malik Manwar, Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, SDO Highway Saim Khan and AD Development Mohsin Ali Riaz and Tariq Sahi were also present on this occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that tenders process of the projects was completed on merit, and special attention was paid on the quality of projects.

MPA Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar said the people of PP-38 reposed confidence on him in the by-election held some 14 months ago. He said that PP-38 constituency was the only constituency in Punjab in which a record development projects worth Rs 3 billion were completed during the last 14 months.

He said the journey of service to people and development of the constituency would continue.

The residents of Dalowali and Bhagwal Roads thanked the district administration and the localauthorities of the communication department for timely completion of the development projects.